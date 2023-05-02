READING, Pa. - Baseballtown served as the backdrop for a big announcement involving a new musical partnership.

"This is another great collaboration amongst Berks Arts, FirstEnergy Stadium and the City of Reading,” said Felix Freytiz with the City of Reading.

It's a stadium that's no stranger to some great sounds.

"We're about baseball, that's what it's built for. But we've had lots of concerts here over the years, as you said Bob Dylan, we've had country music concerts over the years,” said Scott Hunsicker, GM with the Reading Fightin Phils.

Organizers say Berks Summer Fest is a reimagining and reinvention of the city bandshell concerts.

“Which is a beloved free community event that's been in the City Park Bandshell for thirty-two years. We saw an opportunity to partner with the Reading Fightin Phils and bring that concept of a free community event to the stadium,” said Justin Heimbecker with Berks Arts Council.

Why no more bandshell concerts at City Park? They say it's about improving the overall experience.

"Which obviously has great infrastructure between parking and rest rooms and food and drink and the commitment to the community,” Heimbecker said.

It begins Friday June 23rd with Richie Cannata and the Billy Joel All-Star Band. The lineup will also include Berks artist Stephanie Grace the next day, all set against the backdrop of the stadium's latest upgrades.

“But with the new building coming that's behind me right now, the idea would be to continue to grow our partnership with Berks Arts,” Hunsicker said.