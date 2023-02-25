SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Spring Township Police Department in Berks County is seeking public’s assistance in identifying these actors.

The people are responsible for thefts at multiple Kohl’s locations totaling in excess of $150,000 in jewelry.

Please contact the Spring Township Police, Officer Nolan, at 610-678-3431 ext. 1400, or Crime Alert Berks County

by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip. Additional information may be found at alertberks.org.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for cash rewards.