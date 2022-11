READING, Pa. - The Berks Ballet Theatre hosted a sneak peek of its upcoming performances of "The Nutcracker."

The preview was held during the theatre's Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading.

Families were treated to lunch, special performances, character meet-and-greets, and a story reading.

Performances of "The Nutcracker" are set for next month.

Ticket information can be found at the Berks Ballet Theatre website.