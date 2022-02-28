WYOMISSING, Pa. - Within the high ceilings and spacious walls of this local hotspot is a selection of vodkas and liquor from countries all over the world, except, now, for one:
Chip White is the Chief Operating Officer of The Works in Wyomissing. This weekend, he and his staff dumped out every drop of their Russian-sourced vodka in solidarity with Ukraine.
"Vodka and spirits exports are a big part of the Russian economy," said White. "I thought anything that I can do to help the Ukraine do something that goes back against Russia, I'd like to do that."
On Sunday, Governor Tom Wolf asked the State Liquor Control Board to pull Russian-sourced products form shelves. The Board has carried down those instructed to state stores. According to the board, there are two brands of vodka from Russia stocked in Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores, one of them being Russian Standard. White says he'd be bothered to let those products linger on his shelves any longer. "I'd be bothered serving a something a product that they make in Russia, given the situation right now," he said. "I mean, to me, that's not right."
He says he's seen some pushback on social media, some criticizing the move as pouring money down the drain. His response: it's his business, his choice.
"We weren't trying to stir anything up," said White. We were just trying to tell people what we did and why we did it. l feel good about the decision. I'm glad we did it."