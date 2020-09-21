READING, Pa. - The Berks County Bar Association is mourning the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"Justice Ginsburg was a fierce advocate for equality and blazed an iconic trail for women in the legal profession," Eden R. Bucher, the association's president, said in a written statement. "A tenacious fighter known for her bold dissenting opinions, Justice Ginsburg also was a true champion of civility."
Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.
"She earned the respect of her colleagues and the admiration of women across the country who have enjoyed expanded opportunities because of her determination," Bucher said. "The loss of one of the sharpest legal minds in history will no doubt be felt for years to come."
The Berks County Bar Association has nearly 600 active members.