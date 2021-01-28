For those experienced investors among us, the stock market generally functions on some basic principles and conventional wisdom.
"The conventional wisdom with stock investing is that you want to buy a stock and you want to see the price go up in value," Chris Mueller, a Berks County-based financial advisor explained. "Buy low, sell high."
But something a little more unconventional and uncommon is called a "short sale," which is how some financial analysts are describing the current issues regarding GameStop stock, which has jumped from $18 a few weeks ago to nearly $400 per share this week.
"A short sale is the exact opposite," Mueller said. "If you think the price of something is too high and it's gonna fall in price, you can essentially sell the stock at the highest stock price, and after it falls, you buy it back."
And those who buy it back make a profit from the stock falling. Some big firms that bet on GameStop losing money are backing down and taking a loss thanks to these smaller investors.
"When you have a lot of individuals piling into a single stock or multiple stocks on one day," Mueller said, "it can drive price up to unsustainable levels it's simple supply and demand."
Trading sites and apps like Robinhood and TD Ameritrade are stepping in, most recently restricting purchases of the stock itself, leaving many wondering what the fallout will be from this stock market showdown.
"For an individual broker to halt trading," Mueller said, "I don't know the legalities of that."