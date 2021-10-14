A supply chain reaction, as countless shipping containers pile up at ports on all sides of the United States.
Cargo ships importing products are bottlenecked, with some ports having to run 24-7 for weeks.
American retailers are trying to reassure customers, including the leader of Berks-based Boscov's.
"In anticipation of this problem we certainly took in orders early," said Boscov's Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov.
Boscov says his store won't be nearly as affected by the crisis as bigger department store chains.
"We're 49 stores here, that's pretty good size but it's nothing compared to some of the behemoths in the industry. If you need a million of something from a vendor it's a lot harder than if you only need 10,000," Boscov said.
The Exeter Township-based department store chain says it started noticing the problem in its early stages.
"We saw freight rates going up, we heard about potential problems with containers in the wrong places and ships out of the water. We worked very proactively because we got a good group of people that know what to do," Boscov said.
With a holiday shopping season looming, Boscov says his stores are ready.
"Yeah we're going to be fine, we're going to be fine and we are going to make sure that our customers are happy and well satisfied," Boscov said.