BERN TWP., Pa. - EnerSys' fiscal 2021 third quarter report shows that the Bern Township-based manufacturer of stored energy solutions is clearly on a path of recovery from the battering it received from coronavirus earlier in the year.
"We've seen a strong recovery in demand for our products and services and in orders going forward," David M. Shaffer, the company's president and CEO, told stock analysts on a conference call. "We have a record backlog."
Shaffer noted that the company is constrained in several key factories by COVID-related constraints, including staffing and the ability of suppliers to meet the increased demand.
In the third quarter, Shaffer confessed, EnerSys' management team was frustrated because "we had some trouble getting people back to work" among other problems, reflecting the debate on expanded unemployment benefits.
On the other hand, Shaffer expressed excitement about the growing demand for the company's storage batteries as part of the Biden administration's push for renewable energy.
Shaffer reiterated to the analysts EnerSys' four-part strategy: 1) Accelerate higher-margin, maintenance-free motive power sales; 2) Grow the energy systems product portfolio with fully integrated DC power systems and small cell powering solutions; 3) Increase the transportation market share; 4) Reduce waste through EnerSys operating systems.
In a strategic move to reduce operating expenses, the company announced on Nov. 11, 2020, its plan to substantially close its facility in Hagen, Germany, which produces flooded motive power batteries for forklifts. Total charges should approximate $70 million, the majority of which are expected to be recorded by the end of calendar 2021. The action will result in the reduction of approximately 200 employees.
Also, during the third quarter, EnerSys settled its claims with its insurance carrier relating to the fire that broke out in the battery formation area of the company's Richmond, Kentucky, production facility in fiscal 2020. The total recovery, for both property and business interruption, was $46.1 million.
Operating results
COVID-19 was such an extraordinary event that financial comparisons to the previous year's quarter are not useful. Comparison of sequential quarters may be a better indicator of the company's progress.
Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $751.1 million and increased 6% sequentially from the second quarter of fiscal 2021 net sales of $708.4 million. The 6% sequential increase was due to organic volume improvement.
Net sales for the nine months of fiscal 2021 were $2.164.4 billion, a decrease of 6% from the prior year nine months net sales of $2.306 billion. The decrease from the prior year nine months was the result of an 8% decrease in organic volume resulting from the pandemic and a 1% decrease in pricing, partially offset by a 3% increase from the NorthStar acquisition.
Operating earnings were $78.4 million in the fiscal 2021 third quarter, an increase of $12.2 million above second quarter earnings of $66.2 million. Earnings per share (EPS) in the most recent quarter were $1.27 compared to $1.00 in the second quarter. This exceeded the guidance of $1.17 to $1.23 per diluted share.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, operating earnings were $205.8 million, a decrease of $10.5 million from fiscal 2020. Diluted EPS were $3.19, down from $3.57 the prior year.
Results by reportable segments
EnerSys' reportable segments are energy systems (which includes energy solutions related to telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems, and other power applications), motive power (which includes power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing and warehousing as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment) and specialty (which includes energy solutions for transportation, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships and other tactical vehicles).
Energy systems results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter lagged the other segments, with revenues down 1% and operating earnings down 18% from the second quarter. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, sales were $1.031 billion, a decrease of $11 million from the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
Going forward, the company expects energy systems sales to be stable or accelerating in all segments especially in 5G telecom growth
Motive power sales for the fiscal third quarter were up 15% with operating earnings up 29%. Sales were $831 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, a decrease of $164 million from the comparable period of fiscal 2020.
Motive power order rates are above pre-COVID levels, with December truck orders up 21% year over year and the new NexSys Ion lithium battery generating its first order.
Specialty sales for the fiscal third quarter were up 5% with operating earnings up 10% from the prior quarter. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, sales were $302 million, an increase of $33 million from the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
EnerSys said specialty continues to show strong momentum going forward with key truck OEMs and fleet customers as major customers.
"Although we are likely to remain capacity constrained in the near term," Shaffer said in looking ahead to the near term, "we expect to achieve between $1.25 and $1.31 per share in as-adjusted fourth quarter earnings as production output improves."