AMITY TWP., Pa. - A Christmas tradition continues at Klein Transportation, a longtime Berks County-based travel staple, as Wayne Klein and his daughter, Alison, wanted to keep it going.
"Today, we are distributing hams to all of our employees," said Wayne Klein. "It's a tradition we've done for at least 10, 12 years that I definitely wanted to carry on."
Speaking of carrying on, the ham handout comes on the heels of an announcement putting Alison, the fourth generation, in the lead role. Fittingly, her childhood memories involve a bus.
"This is something that I've always wanted," said Alison Klein. "I grew up here, started out here as a kid. The bus dropped me off here from school, did silly little projects to keep me occupied."
With the next generation now at the helm, what plans does she have for the future of Klein Transportation?
"Finding those places where you can maybe tweak things and move things around to operate more efficiently and be able to serve our customers more efficiently and operate in our office more efficiently," Alison said.
As Alison takes over in the midst of a pandemic and economic challenges, efficiency and family will be elements along for the ride in a future that will look much different than the past for bus transportation.
"This company is really about family," Alison explained. "Our employees are an extension of our family. It's really, it's nice to have this come to fruition."