For many, the usual New Year's resolutions may not be made, when the clock strikes midnight, bringing an end to a tumultuous 2020.
"They should not make resolutions that pertain to a major adjustment in their normal routines because they're still going to go back to their normal routines," psychologist Timothy Ring said. "However, our routines have been dramatically changed
Ring works with health care workers battling COVID-19, a group of people learning firsthand what matters in life.
"I want to be more humble," Ring said. "I want to be more giving. I want to be more connected I want to express myself better with people that I love and care about and I'm going to continue to do that looking forward."
The pandemic is producing resolutions more rooted in interpersonal relationships. Not the things we want to gain in the new year but a better appreciation for what we once had.
"It's more relational now," Ring said. "As to how we relate to one another because that has been taken away."
As we all await the final calendar page turn of 2020, our personal and collective struggles will hopefully serve to bring more appreciation and substance to our future in 2021 and beyond.
"We always come out of crisis through the strength of the human spirit and a consequence we always learn something that is so substantial that it moves us forward as a society," Ring said.