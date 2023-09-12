CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - The struggles of the search.

“If they're comfortable in the environment they're gonna stay on the move. So even with our drone doing our search patterns and our grid patterns, we could be searching an area he's already moved out of,” said Jared Renshaw with Western Berks Fire Department.

Western Berks Fire Department members and their drone have helped to find troublemakers, as well as those in trouble, but as they monitor the search for an escaped murderer in Chester County, they say there's a lot to consider.

“Just like the fire service, we don't like to lose, and we want to make sure we are putting our best foot forward,” Renshaw said.

Western Berks officials say they've offered their drone to those searching for Danelo Cavalcante. They say there are different capabilities when using a helicopter versus a drone.

“Of course, with the helicopter, you are at a much higher altitude so you are able to cover a much larger area with the thermal capabilities. We are capped at 400 feet,” Renshaw explained.

In addition, a helicopter is able to be up higher and observe a broader search field and have actual human eyes in the air.

"Typically, you're gonna have two people on board the helicopter, so they're actually able to work together and decipher the information. Where the drone pilot is piloting the drone but also has to look at all the information himself,” Renshaw said.

A common misconception when it comes to thermal imaging and searching for a suspect from the air is that the cameras can see through objects.

"Just because you have the thermal capability doesn't mean you have x-ray capabilities,” Renshaw said. “It’s up to the drone pilot to actually take that real time information and decipher what they're looking at.”