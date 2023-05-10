READING, Pa — What's it like preparing for one of the biggest gigs of your career?

"I feel like it's this calm before the storm right now," said singer/songwriter Stephanie Grace.

It's a musical storm with the soaring sounds of Stephanie Grace and her band, preparing for a gig not far from one of the biggest superstars on the planet.

"'It's a concert. Are you available May 14?' I'm like, 'Well, it's Mother's Day. Other than that, I'm available,' and he was like 'pre-Taylor Swift,' and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm available,'" Grace recalled of being asked to perform at Xfinity Live's tailgate party.

It's something Grace said is a sort of full-circle musical moment for her, as she recalled her 9-year-old self performing before a Taylor Swift gig in Lancaster.

"Right afterwards, Taylor Swift was like 'Who is that little girl up there? I'd really like to meet her,'" said Grace.

After the meet-and-greet, Tay Tay gave her some tips.

"She was like, 'You need to start writing your own songs,' and at the time, I was nine years old, and I'm like, 'I have diary entries,'" Grace recalled. "She's like, 'And you can turn those into songs.'"

She's following the advice and in the footsteps of Swift.

"People hang on to every word she sings, and as a songwriter, like that's a goal of mine, to have people react that way to my music," said Grace.

And hoping that maybe Swift meets her once again on stage at Xfinity Live on Sunday.

"It'd be really cool to have that moment with her, where we're singing the fierce lyrics of 'Antihero,'" Grace said.

One Berks-born artist inspiring another and getting ready to share that musical message with the audience.

"I think, because Taylor Swift took the time to be so kind to me as a young girl, that is my goal as an artist, especially when young people actually resonate with what I'm saying," Grace said.

Grace will be performing Sunday afternoon at Xfinity Live at the sports complex in south Philadelphia and at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 24 as part of the inaugural Berks Summer Fest from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.