WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health is one of the healthcare providers in at least five states that had to recall N95 masks because they are counterfeit, the Berks County-based health system announced Wednesday.

Tower Health said one of its vendors distributed what it thought were masks made by 3M, but the 7-hospital health network said it was notified by 3M on Feb. 3 that the masks it received were actually fake.

"We had used an alternative vendor to acquire these masks because our primary supplier was not able to meet our demand," Tower Health said in a statement. "Our alternative vendor was supplied what it thought were 3M N95 masks, but which were counterfeit."

Tower Health said it had distributed throughout its system only about 12% of the counterfeit masks it received, adding that its supply chain team responded right away and recalled the fake masks.

+2 Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam Federal authorities are investigating a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation in which fake 3M masks were sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies. The foreign-made knockoffs are becoming increasingly difficult to spot and could put health care workers at grave risk for the coronavirus. A federal official says these masks are giving first responders “a false sense of security.” Nearly a year into the pandemic, fraud remains a major problem as scammers seek to exploit hospitals and desperate and weary Americans. These schemes deliver phony products, unlike fraud earlier in the pandemic that focused more on fleecing customers.

The federal government said it is investigating what it called a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation in which the foreign-made knockoffs were sold to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies in at least five states.

The Minnesota-based 3M is among the largest global producers of the N95 mask, having delivered some 2 billion in 2020.

Kevin Rhodes, the company's vice president and deputy general counsel, encouraged medical facilities and their employees to look on 3M's website for tips on how to spot fakes, namely through packaging or faulty trademarks.

"These products are not tested to see if they make the N95 standards," Rhodes said of the fake masks. "They're not interested in testing them. They're interested in making as many as they can as cheaply as possible."

Since the pandemic began, law enforcement agencies have conducted more than 1,250 raids, resulting in the seizure of 10 million counterfeit 3M masks.

3M has filed more than a dozen lawsuits over reports of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging.