READING, Pa. — Hall of Fame Coach Pete Carril carved out a decades-long career on courts across the country, both in the Ivy League and the NBA, and he had strong ties in Reading.

"He taught you to think and play basketball," said Wynton Butler, who attended one of Carril's camps in Reading. "A lot of people think you're just running up and down the court or whoever has the better physical skill or talent, but he taught us to think."

Butler said Carril left an emotional imprint on him, teaching him and other basketball players and coaches important lessons.

"He actually started it in Reading, and he built offenses," Butler recalled. "He loved Bill Russell, and we always had one player who was a half decent size."

Carril is connected across our region, having been born in Bethlehem, coached at Reading High School in the '60s, and held basketball camps at Albright College.

"What he teaches us is not taught the way it should be taught today," Butler said.

Rick Perez, Reading High's basketball coach, shared a photo of a team visit to Carril at Princeton.

"Thank you Coach Carril for always showing us the way!" he said in a statement. "The Princeton Offense will always be the Reading offense to me, it's where it all started when only a small town was watching!"

Donyell Marshall, who played basketball for Reading High School, the University of Connecticut, and eight NBA teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, also weighed in on Twitter.

"I can't say enough about this man," Marshall said. "He taught me so much about the game of basketball and life. Some of my best times in life was working Princeton BB Camps and having Coach Carril work with me every night when camp ended."

I can’t say enough about this man. He taught me so much about the game of basketball and life. Some of my best times in life was working Princeton BB Camps and having Coach Carril work with me every night when camp ended. Still coached me till your last breath. Love you. R.I.P https://t.co/rsBTlV1KFT — Donyell Marshall (@Dmarsh42) August 15, 2022

What's one lasting lesson Butler said Carril imparted on him?

"The strong take from the weak but the smart take from the strong," Butler said, "and that I think sums up his philosophy on the court."