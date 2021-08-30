READING, Pa. — Berks County is beginning the process of crafting a plan that will guide its economic development efforts over the next five years.
The county's commissioners announced Monday that the planning process is now underway for what they're calling IMAGINE Berks.
The eight-month process of planning a strategic action plan for economic development will include listening tours, community-driven discussions, and data, according to Pamela Shupp Menet, the county's deputy chief administrative officer and director of economic development, who will oversee the process.
"This plan will help us evaluate and guide our actions and resources so that we collectively think about our economic health and building on our unique strengths and assets," Shupp Menet said. "We want our entire community to get involved so that we can fully imagine Berks County's future."
Joining Shupp Menet in the effort will be Ken Pick, Berks County Redevelopment Authority; David Hunter and Ashley Showers, Berks County Planning Commission; Jeremy Zaborowski, Berks County Industrial Development Authority and Derek Harris, the county's economic development coordinator.
The county has hired Fourth Economy, a Pittsburgh-based economic and community development consulting firm, to manage the project, which will be guided in part by an advisory committee of community leaders.
"Effective economic development doesn't happen by chance," said Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach. "It takes a deliberative process that includes key private sector stakeholders that reflect our diverse community. This approach results in a grassroots economic development strategy that highlights the values and strengths of Berks County."
Officials said the plan will focus on challenges and opportunities that include encouraging sustainable land development, suggesting possible local regulatory and tax policies, and reviewing the county's market positioning to support existing businesses, new companies, and entrepreneurship.
Fourth Economy will deliver a kickoff presentation to the county commissioners on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be streamed live through Microsoft Teams.
More information is also available on the IMAGINE Berks website.