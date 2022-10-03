MOHNTON, Pa. — With a little more than a month to go, Berks County is gearing up for election day. In a few weeks, the county will be testing the electronic poll books that led to some problems during the May primary, but on Monday, the county started testing its voting machines.

"It's just a layer of confidence and protection that the machines are doing what they are supposed to do as we prepare for the election on Nov. 8," said Stephanie Weaver, the county's public relations officer.

A team of machine technicians will do logic and accuracy testing on about 1,000 precinct voting machines as part of a standard process.

"The logic and accuracy testing is basically just a level of going through each machine to make sure it is doing what it is supposed to do," Weaver said.

The technicians load the ballot for the upcoming election onto the machine and make sure the candidate the voter selected is the one who has been marked on the ballot. When the card comes out of the machine, that can be verified by the voter.

The scanners that read the votes are also being tested for accuracy.

"There's a team of about 4 or 5 people working through the machines, and they each will do different parts of the process as well," Weaver explained. "So that it's multiple people that are checking each other, checking the work, and all of those reports are saved so we have a record, so that if there are questions about machines on election day we can show that the machines are working properly."

The county said this process has always been carried out as part of the election code, but it's trying to be as transparent as possible and wants to educate voters about the process and the checks and balances system.