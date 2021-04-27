WYOMISSING, Pa. - Donations are being accepted for the 2021 Berks Book Bonanza sale.
Anyone wanting to donation gently-used books and materials can drop them off from now until June 30th at the Berkshire Mall entrance between Five Below and the former Bon-Ton.
Donations are being accepted Monday and Tuesday mornings from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. or Wednesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles when dropping off donations, and volunteers will be around to assist with unloading.
A complete list of acceptable donations can be found on the Berks Book Bonanza website, www.berksbookbonanza.org.
Proceeds from Berks Book Bonanza are evenly divided between the AAUW and the Friends of Berks County Public Libraries.
The annual used book sale will be held in the former Gap and Gap Kids stores of the Berkshire Mall and will run July 7th-11th.
– Wednesday, July 7 from 10:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. ($10 Early Bird Presale)
– Thursday, July 8 from 10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m.
– Friday, July 9 from 10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m.
– Saturday, July 10 from 10:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.
– Sunday, July 11 from 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. ($5 bag of books sale)
Additional details about COVID precautions will be announced on the Berks Book Bonanza website.