READING, Pa. -- Book lovers will have to wait another year for the Berks Book Bonanza. Organizers are cancelling this year's sale.
"We need a space where we can do everything," said Judy Ellsworth, Berks Book Bonanza committee member.
The sale had been operating at old Vanity Fair Outlet Center, before moving to the Berkshire Mall for the past few years.
Committee member Judy Ellsworth said they had been looking for a place to store, sort and sell books, but could only find space for a sale.
"We kept hoping and hoping and we waited until the last possible minute, hoping something would work out and it just hasn't for this year," said Ellsworth.
In 2021, the sale raised a record of more than $100,000.
The money helped the Friends of Berks County Public Libraries and the Reading branch of the American Association of University Women.
"So, you have to have the thousands of books, puzzles, etc. to sell to make it," said Ellsworth.
Next year they will be starting a new chapter at a permanent home inside the County's south campus location in Mohnton at the former Gai-Tronics location.
"We are really sorry that we can't do it this year and we have been in contact with our volunteers, who are all looking forward to the event going forward next year and then on in a permanent location, like we had at Vanity Fair," said Ellsworth.
The south campus is set to open in November.
There is still no date for next year's sale and collection period. The sale's typically held in July.