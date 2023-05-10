BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - One of the largest used-book sales in the region will not be taking place this summer.

The Berks Book Bonanza committee announced Wednesday there will be no sale in 2023. Organizers of the annual event are optimistic a sale will be held in 2024.

After searching for the better part of a year, committee members of the Berks Book Bonanza say they were unable to locate a suitable space that would serve as both a collection and sale site for 2023.

Organizers have had difficulty locating a venue for the sale in the past, and the 2022 Berks Book Bonanza was cancelled as a result.

“We’re asking everyone to remain patient for just a little longer,” said Judy Ellsworth, member of the Book Bonanza executive committee. “We know what the sale means to our fellow book enthusiasts, but we want to come prepared that any potential sale lives up to the expectation of what represents a Berks Book Bonanza sale.”

While there is no set date for next year’s sale and collection period, more information will be announced on the Berks Book Bonanza website.