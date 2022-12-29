READING, Pa. – Two boxers from Reading are prepping for the biggest night of their careers.
They'll be stepping into the ring at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem for fights that will air live on Showtime.
Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez is training at Marshall Kauffman's King's Boxing.
Another Reading fighter, David Stevens, is putting his undefeated record on the line.
It's another chapter in the ongoing legacy of Reading fighters continuing to enter the ring on national stages.
"It's going to be fireworks," Gonzales said. "This is my dream."
"I'm born to be a boxer, you know?" he said. "So, of course everything's going to hit eventually, but the main goal is to get back in tunnel vision, and get the job done."
The fights air on Jan. 20. The first fight is set for 7 p.m.