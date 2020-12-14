PERRY TWP., Pa. - People across Berks County are stocking up ahead of the midweek snowstorm heading our way.
At Kuzan's Hardware Store in Perry Township, people spent part of their Monday stocking up on shovels and salt.
"I hate it, but I think we're going to get hammered big time," said Bill Eisenhard of Hamburg.
"The last couple winters have been pretty good, pretty light, so we haven't had much," worker Jason Flower said.
Flower said the cash register's been ringing up customers all day, as people prepare for what's forecast to be the first big snowfall of the season.
"Right away this morning, before 8:00, we sold a couple snow blowers, probably 25 shovels," Flower shared. "Probably altogether today, we've sold about 50 or more shovels. We have more coming in and plenty more still to stock."
While supplies are flying off the shelves, Flower said many of his customers have mixed feelings about the forecast.
"I think most people are saying, 'Man, we've gone through this virus and now we're getting hit with this big storm. What's next?'" Flower said.
Eisenhard is one of those customers, but he went in to stock up on gas cans to fill his generator, since he typically loses power in these types of situations.
"Make sure we have enough food, enough toilet paper, you know, the bread, milk, eggs," Eisenhard said. "Just enough to keep us for three to four days."
Meanwhile, Reading officials said they're prepared for however much snow falls in the city. A spokesman told 69 News that 30 employees are expected to treat the roads before, during and after the storm.
Mayor Eddie Moran is asking residents to stay home and to leave only if necessary.