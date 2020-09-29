PHILADELPHIA - It's a new definition of what "brick and mortar" can be, as Brickworks, the owner of Wyomissing-based brick company Glen-Gery, opened a new brick design studio in Philadelphia. Company officials said it's the first of its kind in North America.
"Essentially, when you walk into most brick showrooms, it's just bricks everywhere, and it's absolutely overwhelming and you don't know where to go," said Brickworks President Mark Ellenor.
Situated near the corner of South Broad and Walnut streets, a bespoke arrangement of brick styles and textures is meant to draw in architects and designers.
"An architect could come in here and pick a style... and we pull the cupboard out, and then we can look at the bricks in a bit more detail," said Ellenor, showing WFMZ's Jim Vasil a few samples of bricks.
It's fitting that the design studio is in the Witherspoon Building in downtown Philadelphia. Built in the 1890s, it serves as the perfect example of the tradition of architecture and brickwork that America is known for.
"We're not just selling bricks and mortar. We're not selling dirt," said Ellenor. "We're selling a product that really lasts forever."
Many of those bricks are made at the company's Mid-Atlantic plant on Route 61 in Perry Township, south of Shoemakersville. In what's been a tough year, the company still added 30 jobs to that plant, and now, it's opened a design studio. Company leaders said it's all thanks to ones who build the company brick by brick.
"They really are frontline workers," said Ellenor. "Making bricks is an essential business... and I'd like to thank them first and foremost."