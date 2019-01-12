Berks business owners meet for annual 'commissioners update'

Berks County officials and business owners gathered in Bern Township on Friday.
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance hosted its annual "commissioners update" at the Ag Center.
A tax expert shared information about the tax cut Congress passed in late 2017 and commissioners discussed policies that affect Berks County's more than 500 manufacturing companies.
"It's very easy to focus on great companies like East Penn but when you look at manufacturing, there are over 500 manufacturing companies in Berks County, most of them are small business," said Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach.
Guests at the breakfast also got the chance to check out the county's new voting machines.