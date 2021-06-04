READING, Pa. | Fresh off of the virtual red carpet at the Big Apple Film Festival, where the team won Best Screenplay for a Comedy, filmmakers Sue Lange and Tracy Schott announce that two businesses in the Berks region have recently signed on as location investors for the LE BON CHEF film.
Dans of Green Hills has become an official location in the soon-to-be-shot film which takes place in a high-end French restaurant, according to the filmmakers. Dans will be featured in the dining room scenes.
Shuman Properties is likewise offering a filming location. The historic Abraham Lincoln Hotel at 5th and Washington Streets in Reading will be the site of the kitchen scenes, officials say.
“We’re thrilled that these two locations will be our main backdrops in the film,” says producer Sue Lange. “Having these partners sign on is huge.”
Producers say LE BON CHEF concerns a Michelin-starred restaurant that refuses to evolve with the changing times where people are switching to low-carb, vegan cuisines — everything a French restaurant is not.
Lead chef, Vivienne Martine, is stuck in her traditions even as the world around her is changing, producers stated.
Schott and Lange say they recently shot a promotional video for the film in the dining room.
Lange went on to say, “We had Dans in mind as we developed the script; it’s a perfect fit.”
“Like Dans, LE BON CHEF captures so much of what it takes to succeed in the restaurant business,” says owner, William Woolworth III. “We work hard to create wonderful cuisine, remain passionate and committed to our skills, and most importantly sustain a business without sacrificing quality in an ever-changing environment.”
Lange and Schott were invited by Alan Shuman to consider the Abe’s commercial kitchen which is no longer used. They say they found it to be spacious and containing much of the equipment and props needed to outfit the LE BON CHEF set.
“It is exciting to see a film production in Downtown Reading and even better to be a part of it,” Shuman says of the partnership. “We hope everyone starts to see the opportunities to leverage the amazing history and architecture of our City.”
“The city of Reading is a goldmine for filmmakers with great locations, beautiful buildings, gorgeous countryside, and a supportive community” says Schott, who co-wrote and is directing the film through her production company, Schott Productions.
In fact, the duo filmed a short video in the streets to talk about the benefits and opportunities of filming in Reading.
“The video is a bit of a parody of the ‘negative Nellies’ that complain about the city. We like to remind people to look at the big picture!” added Lange.
Although the pandemic has slowed down a lot of film production across the country, Lange and Schott say they hope to begin shooting later this year.
“After a year of extraordinary challenges in the restaurant and film businesses, we’re grateful to Dans and Alan Shuman for providing this opportunity to LE BON CHEF to celebrate the tenacity of the human spirit!” says Schott. “We look forward to engaging the entire Greater Reading community in what is sure to be an exciting production!”
Currently Lange and Schott are seeking investors for the film. If interested, they released contact information at info@schottproductions.com or 800-995-5963.