MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Morning was busy, midday more mellow for the first day of appointments at the Berks Cares Vaccine Center.
They gave out 90 vaccinations by close of business on Monday. That's just under half of the two hundred they would have been able to accommodate for the soft opening.
County of Berks public relations officer, Stephanie Weaver says they'll be ramping up capacity in the coming days and weeks to get even more people in. She says day one went well.
"Everyone's been coming in, immediately getting to a station to get their vaccine, so no real holdup or wait," says Weaverl.
People were able to sign up for their second dose during the 15-minute observation period following the shot.
The county vaccine clinic took a lot of planning and preparation behind the scenes in order to make the process run as smoothly as possible for people.
"This is the first opportunity because I tried to get some other places, but I couldn't," says Jose Rodriguez adding, "but I got in here."
Weaver says the feedback from the public on day one was overwhelmingly positive.
"We've tried to make this accessible to everyone," says Weaver. "Other issues that people found when they were signing up whether it be technology, transportation, a language barrier... we have solutions in place to accommodate all of that."
You can still schedule appointments for the next day until midnight the night before. Appointments for the following week will open up each Tuesday.