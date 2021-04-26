coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A new vaccine center will start administering COVID-19 vaccines in one week, Monday, May 3rd.

The Berks Cares Vaccine Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the first week of operation.

The center is located at: 

North Reading Plaza

5370 Allentown Pike

Temple, 19560

Vaccinations will be given by appointment only and residents will be able to sign up for appointments starting Tuesday, April 27th. 

Appointments can be made online by visiting www.doyourpartberks.com/vaccinecenter.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments can also be scheduled through the Berks Cares Vaccine Call Center by dialing 1-888-712-2772, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Berks Cares Vaccine Center is a public health collaborative with the Berks

Community Health Center. 

