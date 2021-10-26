MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Berks County officials and health professionals are preparing to relaunch the Berks Cares Vaccine Center in Muhlenberg Township for round two.
"We want to get each and every one of those people in the community who want and need to get vaccines," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.
Boosters, and first, second and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available at no cost to the public.
County officials partnered with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center for the clinic to reopen on Wednesday. It is expected to serve up to 100 patients a day and can accommodate both adults and pediatric vaccinations.
"We are going to be offering initially Moderna and Pfizer," said Trisha Cobian, Penn State Health's director of ambulatory care. "Those are the largest numbers of vaccinated individuals who may be in need of a third dose or a booster."
The center will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the opportunity to extend hours if needed. As of now, it will be open for the foreseeable future to meet the community's need.
"We're not done with this yet," said Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera. "We don't know how long it will go on, but one thing is clear; we need to continue to work together, to partner, because we're all in this for the benefit of the community."
The center is in the North Reading Plaza, adjacent to Walmart, in Muhlenberg Township. Translation services will be available.
To schedule an appointment, go to the Do Your Part Berks website.