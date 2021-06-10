READING, Pa. | The Berks Cares Vaccine Center in Muhlenberg Township will shut down at the end of July. County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt made the announcement at Thursday's Commissioners meeting.
"There are numerous other locations for people to receive vaccines," said Barnhardt.
The center first opened in early May. Barnhardt says over the next two weeks, the county will be making a big media push to get people vaccinated. "We want to make sure those people who are thinking about doing it go from thinking to doing it," he said.
As of Thursday, the County shows it has just shy of 50% of adults fully vaccinated. The County has the goal of vaccinating 229,000 adults.
"We need about 41,000 people to start in Berks County to get us to 70%," said Barnhardt. "Why don't you become one of the people that gets started next week?"
Barnhardt says the Vaccine Center has served its purpose.
"You've taken into account what the call center scheduling appointments at the call center and other locations, with the free bus transportation - Route 1, Route 3, the shared ride service, the availability to go to the library if you don't have internet service to schedule your appointment," he stated. "I think the teamwork was incredible."