MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - After more than 5,500 doses given since May 3, the Berks Cares Vaccine Center will be giving its final COVID-19 shot on Saturday.
"We probably hit a home run, but I would love to have hit a grand slam," County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, reflecting on the Berks Cares Vaccine Center. "We felt though we did our best to vaccinate as many people as possible."
The center opened its doors in the first week of May in the North Reading Plaza, next to the Walmart.
Just a little more than a month later, the County announced the center should shut down at the end of July - citing a lack of patients, as well as vaccine being readily available in places like grocery stores and pharmacies.
Though the spread of the Delta variant is still a big fear, officials reassure there are other places you can get vaccinated.
"There's certainly adequate supply with all the other providers in the community," said Barnhardt.
The County made a big, late push in the media to get unvaccinated people to consider getting it. At that time, the County said it needed 41,000 thousand new people to get vaccinated to reach 70 percent. By Thursday, it got to about 35,000
"It certainly would be nice if those 5,200 people started today, tomorrow or Saturday," said Barnhardt.
County officials say they offered flexible hours and free buses and paratransit to the center, and in some cases, brought the vaccine to homebound patients.
"I think we made every effort humanly possible without team to try to get the word out, try to get people there," said Barnhardt. "I guess there's still that reluctance out there, that they're still skeptical about whether the vaccine is truly for them."
Hours and more information about the center can be found here.
Jim Vasil
Reporter
