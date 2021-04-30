MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Berks County's COVID-19 vaccination center will open Monday.
Officials are reminding people that appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Right now, they plan to give up to 400 shots per day. They say they hope to increase that number to 1,600 in the coming weeks.
The clinic is located in the North Reading Plaza shopping center in Muhlenberg Township.
To book an appointment, visit www.doyourpartberks.com or call the Berks Cares Vaccine Call Center at 1-888-712-2772.