At first glance, you may just see two people – a father and mother – walking across the football field at Berks Catholic High School, for senior night - but that's not the case.
"Tonight is a difficult night but once again the Berks Catholic community, Team 17 strong,” said Ed Myers, father of Anthony Myers. “They pulled us through the whole way. And the same thing with tonight."
You also may think a very special young man who inspired the community is absent.
But many in attendance tonight, would also say you're incorrect.
"Anthony's spirit is here with us,” Myers said. “We know Anthony is here."
The importance of the things we can't see with the naked eye were on display tonight just as much as the symbols of strength and spirit were, a family gathered around the number 17 on the field.
"Anthony being a senior and some of these guys he grew up with, others he played high school football with,” Myers said. “Anthony loves his teammates. He loved his coaches, he loved competing."
With the world upside down, what would a person who had his turned upside well before us, have to say?
"Accepting the circumstance he did, that he had to accept very difficult circumstances and he cherished the moment,” Myers said. “No matter what he was in even until his final days he took an opportunity to cherish life.
For the head football coach he believes his players learned the importance of milestone moments like these because of Anthony.
"It's just a shame what he had to go through what had happened, but he's remembered and loved by all of us and his legacy it'll just always be here," head coach Rick Keeley said.
We all know Anthony's story isn't over. It's living on through the Anthony Myers movement, in scholarships for the future, built upon some of the last words Anthony spoke.
"I want to help people just like people helped me,” Myers said. “And that's the Anthony Myers movement and once again that's his spirit that's who he is and we are gonna carry forth with that."