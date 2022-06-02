Reading and West Reading kicked off Pride month Wednesday.
Both cities held flag-raising ceremonies as the celebration for the LGBTQ community began.
Reading's event took place in front of City Hall.
Mayor Eddie Moran took to the podium at the ceremony.
"Folks, the time has come," he said. "And it's going to be truly inclusive here in the city of Reading. May the Progress flag wave loud, high and proud as a symbol to everyone in Reading and beyond that here, we love, support and care for our LGBTQ+ community."
West Reading held its first-ever flag-raising ceremony for Pride in front of West Reading Borough Hall.
Both events came in partnership with Reading Pride Celebration.
Reading Pride Celebration has named state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District) grand marshal for the Reading Pride Festival on July 17.
"I've had many titles in my career," Schwank said in a Facebook post, "but I've never been a [grand marshal] before. Needless to say, I'm pretty excited about it."