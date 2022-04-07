READING, Pa. -- History is being made in Washington, and those right here in Berks County are sharing their thoughts.
"Especially with all the process to get to this point. We were very surprised today. I thought it was going to be maybe tomorrow or even into next week. But a historic moment nonetheless," NAACP historian Wynton Butler said.
A member of the Berks Chapter of the NAACP and a historian says it's been incredible to witness.
"It is nerve wracking to watch the count come down cuz anything can happen," Butler said.
Not just for the chapter itself, but for young black women in Berks watching history unfold with the confirmation of the first black female justice to the Supreme Court after a monumental Senate vote.
"This is another glass ceiling broken. I don't necessarily look at little girls I look at young ladies in college right now trying to decide maybe what field to go into. Young ladies in the law field," he said.
Ketanji Brown Jackson will take her historic seat on the highest court in the land after Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.
"The Senate knew they were making history and in spite of where you may stand politically," Butler said. "They all wanna be in the history books. They all wanna be noted as being on the right side of history."
The Berks Chapter of the NAACP is planning a special event at Alvernia's CollegeTowne in downtown Reading when Harris has her swearing in ceremony.