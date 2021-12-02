LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A popular holiday display known as "'Twas the Lights Before Christmas" is now shining brightly for the season.
The Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Lower Heidelberg Township began its annual drive-up light show on Thursday.
More than 100,000 lights move to the music outside the church. This year's theme is "Polar Express."
Organizers said they started setting up the lights in October, and they're happy to host the show each year.
"Every year, we've seen more and more of the community come out, and they seem to really enjoy it," said Matt Noll, executive pastor. "It's just a gift we love to give to our community and just say thank you, we're here and we love you."
The church is located at 4891 Penn Avenue, between Sinking Spring and Wernersville.
The free show runs nightly from 5 until 10 p.m. through Dec. 22. Kids will be given a gift on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 until 9 p.m.