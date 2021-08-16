SPRING TWP., Pa. — Haiti is still reeling after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the already embattled nation. The last time an earthquake caused so much destruction in Haiti was 2010, and a number of people and groups in Berks County rallied to help.
"It's a heartbreaking situation," said Jeff Raffauf, the lead pastor of West Lawn United Methodist Church in Spring Township.
The church has been doing outreach in Haiti for at least the last 10 years, and this latest quake is just one more thing for the struggling country.
"In Les Cayes, the folks that we know have said walls are down," Raffauf said. "The gates around their compound are down, the wall to their kitchen is down and children were hurt."
More than 1,400 people have been confirmed dead.
The pastor said the earthquake was the topic of the church's staff meeting Monday morning, and the staff was discussing ways to possibly send aid.
"At this time, it's difficult to imagine sending a team because of the pandemic, because of whatever is going to happen when the tropical storm passes through and because of the unrest," said Raffauf.
WLUMC is looking at holding a special collection for the people of Haiti or using some of its mission budget to send relief. It also will welcome donations from anyone who wants to help.
"If they send a check to us (West Lawn United Methodist Church) with UMCOR Haiti in the memo line," Raffauf explained, "every penny of every dollar gets used for the purpose of which it's given."