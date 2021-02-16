...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east
central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as snow Thursday
morning, with the heaviest snowfall expected Thursday morning
into early Thursday afternoon. Sleet and/or freezing rain may
then mix in Thursday evening into Thursday night. Light wintry
precipitation will likely continue into the daytime hours on
Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
