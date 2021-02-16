Fastnachts at Hope Rescue Mission in Reading

Fleetwood Bible Church volunteers at Hope Rescue Mission in Reading

 Jace Codi | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Members of a church in Berks County continued their Fastnacht Day tradition on Tuesday.

Fleetwood Bible Church volunteers returned to the Hope Rescue Mission in Reading, where they took over the kitchen to fry up dozens of fastnachts for the people staying at the shelter.

This is a tradition for many of the volunteers.

