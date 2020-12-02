SPRING TWP., Pa. – A Berks church is offering a creative way for visitors to safely social distance in their warm vehicles while cruising past Christmas lights, maybe even with the sounds of the season on their car radios.
"We decided that we wanted to create a place...we feel like this is a really great location, and we wanted to be a light in our community as we always do,” said Christine Kreisher, a pastor with GT Church.
The parking lot of the church's West Lawn location has been transformed into what's called "GT's Simply Peace Light Experience." Drivers can enjoy going through a winter wonderland where they can learn more about the Christmas story.
One thing that isn't following social distancing or occupancy orders — the lights themselves. Thousands upon thousands are strung, draped, and wrapped tightly together to illuminate the GT Church grounds.
"We just wanna make people smile,” Kreisher said. “And we want to give hope in a season where, in a time where it doesn't feel like there's a whole lot of that right now. Best time of year, right?"
For one area landscaping company involved, they say it's a record in terms of how many lights they've already put up this year.
"By far this is the most we've done in all the years,” said Lori Anewalt, with Anewalt’s Landscape Contracting. “We started lighting it up the very first week of October so here, it's the first day of December, and we're still lighting things up."
More than just another light display, the church is also taking the opportunity to use it to raise awareness and support the Children's Home of Reading for foster teens.
"We kind of continue to formalize that piece of just using lights to be a beacon of hope,” Kreisher said.
The attraction, located at 1110 Snyder Rd. in Reading, is open to the public, for free, every night until January 2. An anonymous donor is sponsoring the event.