SPRING TWP., Pa. — Christians are gathering in churches around Berks County on this Christmas Eve to celebrate the reason for the season with scripture, song, and prayer.
The West Lawn United Methodist Church began the day of worship at 11 a.m. Friday with a family service in its sanctuary on Woodside Avenue in Spring Township.
The service, which was streamed live on Facebook, featured stories, singing and interactive participation in a child-friendly, informal setting.
The remainder of the day features a series of five candlelight services for congregants to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with the reading of scripture and the singing of Christmas carols.
A Christmas dawn service with communion is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Other churches in Berks County that will be holding Christmas Eve services include Historic Trinity Lutheran Church on Washington Street in Reading at 5 and 10:30 p.m.; Christ Episcopal Church at North Fifth and Court streets in Reading at 5:30 p.m. (children's Christmas pageant) and 10 p.m.; Calvary United Church of Christ on Centre Avenue in Reading at 5, 7, and 10:30 p.m.; and St. Ignatius Loyola Church on St. Albans Drive in Spring Township at 4, 7, and 10 p.m.