Christmas Eve service at West Lawn United Methodist Church
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Christians are gathering in churches around Berks County on this Christmas Eve to celebrate the reason for the season with scripture, song, and prayer.

The West Lawn United Methodist Church began the day of worship at 11 a.m. Friday with a family service in its sanctuary on Woodside Avenue in Spring Township.

The service, which was streamed live on Facebook, featured stories, singing and interactive participation in a child-friendly, informal setting.

The remainder of the day features a series of five candlelight services for congregants to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with the reading of scripture and the singing of Christmas carols.

A Christmas dawn service with communion is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Other churches in Berks County that will be holding Christmas Eve services include Historic Trinity Lutheran Church on Washington Street in Reading at 5 and 10:30 p.m.; Christ Episcopal Church at North Fifth and Court streets in Reading at 5:30 p.m. (children's Christmas pageant) and 10 p.m.; Calvary United Church of Christ on Centre Avenue in Reading at 5, 7, and 10:30 p.m.; and St. Ignatius Loyola Church on St. Albans Drive in Spring Township at 4, 7, and 10 p.m.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.