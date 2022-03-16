SHILLINGTON, Pa. -- Two congregations in Berks County are opening their doors for support for the community in light of the recent and tragic shootings.
Governor Mifflin School District officials addressed the community in a statement posted on the district's website the Mosaic Church in Shillington will be open Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for prayer, worship and conversation with congregation leaders.
A youth leader will also be available on site, school district officials said.
Another church, Immanuel United Church of Christ in Shillington, will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for quiet reflection, candle lighting and conversation. Additionally, they'll be open again Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with area clergy available for both times.
"We would like to stress that all are welcome to attend, regardless of religious affiliation. We would also like to issue a reminder that grief counseling is available in each of our schools for any students in need. We sincerely thank Mosaic Church and Immanuel United Church of Christ for offering these opportunities to our district, and our Governor Mifflin community as a whole for coming together to support one another during this time," officials said.
Mosaic Church is located at 332 South Wyomissing Avenue and Immanuel United Church of Christ is located at 99 South Waverly Street.