READING, Pa. - An event in Berks County brought breast cancer survivors together while raising money for important support services on Sunday.
The 7th Annual "Hear our Voices - Team Holly 5K" took place at the Gring's Mill Recreation Area.
The event raised money for the non-profit organization, Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County.
The participants in the run and walk included Greg Lamont. His late-wife Holly died from breast cancer in 2014.
She was one of the founders of the "Hear Our Voices" event.
"She wanted to get survivors together and this event has kept that going. And they'll meet each other here, then all year they'll stay in touch," said Lamont.
Organizers say all of the money raised will go directly to support services for breast cancer patients and their family members.