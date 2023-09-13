Berks Co. 'Adopt a Cow' farm paired with 5,000 classrooms to teach students about agriculture

MARION TWP., Pa. - The Dairy Excellence Foundation's Adopt a Cow program is teaching students around the world about agriculture. Dozens of host farms across the U.S. are teaming up with classrooms. Among them: Zahncroft Dairy in Marion Township, Berks County.

Nestled in the 300 acres of Zahncroft Dairy, you'll find Katie Sattazahn caring for calves.

"These pens here, they allow ventilation for them," said Sattazahn.

Zahncroft is one of the host farms for Discover Dairy's Adopt a Cow program.

3,000 classrooms from across Pennsylvania, plus 2,000 others around the globe, are paired up with a calf at Zahncroft. Students will get photos and videos throughout the year, so they can watch their calf grow and learn about farming.

"Where does that gallon of milk come from? Where does that block of cheese come from? Because there's many steps before that before it can get onto a child's table and into their belly," said Sattazahn.

The calves being used in the program were just born a couple of days ago and don't yet have names. They weigh about 50 to 85 pounds now, and by the end of the school year, are about 450 pounds.

"The farmers are really great that we've worked with," said Staci George, a second-grade teacher at Plainfield Elementary School in the Pen Argyl School District. "They talk about the food and how the calf's diet changes from when it's first born to when it gets a little bit older."

George says her students absolutely love the program.

This year's class will get their calf assigned in October.

"There are recipes that are shared, and so I like to share those with the students, and we talk about making healthy food choices," said George.

They also do "Mooga" yoga poses.

Students can take virtual tours of the farm and chat with farmers too, which is something Sattazahn enjoys.

"Just the joy that it brings to them and knowing that they now have a connection to where their food source is coming from," said Sattazahn.

Teachers have until Friday to sign up for the program.