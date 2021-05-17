Pennsylvania is easing some restrictions on indoor and outdoor venues starting Monday. Some area business owners say this is a welcome change.
The latest guidelines from the state allow for 50% capacity inside and 75% outside.
"We spend a lot of time researching and double checking and triple checking to make sure that we are doing what we have to be doing," says Jenny Frei, Director of Sales, Bear Creek Mountain Resort.
For Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township, the higher capacity means rebuilding and stabilizing a business that began the year with no events. Events, like weddings are returning to the resort.
"May has seemed to really kick off our wedding season, which normally does kick off in April for any given normal year," said Frei, "so we'll have a total of 17 weddings this month."
Many venues across the region continue to adjust. Reading Leiderkranz representatives say their capacity will increase for summer events but certain protocols will stay in place. They pointed out they will keep socially distanced tables.
Currently, Bear Creek staff are still required to wear masks indoors and outdoors. Guests are still required to mask inside and also outdoors, unless they're socially distanced.
It's kind of a stay tuned to see what our corporate says as far as updating our personal mask policy but our number one protection isn't for our guests," continue Frei.
The latest CDC and state info says fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians don't have to mask up in most situations. The Governor says the mask order overall gets removed when over 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.
Private companies can still impart their own guidelines going forward.
"We are not here to start any conflicts or any type of debate with a guest," says Frei, "they're going to do what they feel they need to do for their own personal safety."