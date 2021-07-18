AMITY TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's office confirms two people are dead after being called to the scene of a large house fire.
A third person was injured while attempting to rescue the two victims.
Large amounts of smoke could be seen coming from a home in the 100 block of Orchard View Rd. in Amity Twp. early Sunday.
First responders were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m.
Officials say a man and woman were found dead in a bedroom on the second floor of the residence.
The Coroner says the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:20 a.m. The man was pronounced dead just before 6:00 a.m.
Officials believe both victims were residents of the home.
Autopsies are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Monday at Reading Hospital.
An injured male had attempted to rescue the deceased victims. Reports say he escaped out of a second-floor window. He is being treated at Reading Hospital.
State Police say the entire residence collapsed. Both floors and the roof collapsed into the basement.
Police continued to say heavy equipment was required to suppress the fire. It's expected that the entire structure will be demolished.
The loss of the home is valued at approximately $600,000.