AMITY TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's office confirms two people are dead after being called to the scene of a large house fire.
Large amounts of smoke could be seen coming from a home in the 100 block of Orchard View Rd. in Amity Twp. early Sunday.
First responders were called to the scene just before 1:00 a.m.
The Coroner says a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:20 a.m. A man was pronounced dead just before 6:00 a.m.
Officials believe both victims are residents of the home.
Autopsies are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Monday at Reading Hospital.