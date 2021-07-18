AMITY TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's office confirms two people are dead after being called to the scene of a large house fire. 

Large amounts of smoke could be seen coming from a home in the 100 block of Orchard View Rd. in Amity Twp. early Sunday.

First responders were called to the scene just before 1:00 a.m.

The Coroner says a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:20 a.m. A man was pronounced dead just before 6:00 a.m. 

Officials believe both victims are residents of the home. 

Autopsies are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Monday at Reading Hospital.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.