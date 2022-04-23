READING, Pa. - It's a growing problem around the country and here in Berks County. Prescription drugs are falling into the wrong hands, causing more people to become addicted.
An annual event in Reading has more urgency than ever this year to make a change.
"Even if it's just one life that we saved, then we've been successful at the end of the day, " said Yvonne Stroman, with the Council on Chemical Abuse.
With the opioid epidemic skyrocketing, leaders in Berks County are calling for an SOS, meaning Stop overdoses and save lives.
On Saturday anyone can just drive up to the First Energy Stadium and drop off any old medications.
"If we leave them lying about, other people might say well 'if it's good for you and your wisdom tooth removal, well, it might be good for me' and then it could lead down to a road of what we call substance use disorder and it can happen in such the most innocent ways," said Stroman.
It's part of the prescription Drug Take Back Event, sponsored by Berks County Medical Society, Berks Districts Attorneys, the SOS Berks Opiod Coalition, along with the Reading Fightin' Phils, who will give away free tickets to the first 5000 people who turn out.
"This is just a great reminder that we should be mindfully diligent about the medications that come into our homes, how they are used, who is using them," Stroman said.
and what happens when you are no longer in need of these medications."
69 News talked to DA John Adams about why this program is so important to get drugs out of your home, but it's also crucial for another reason you might not think about: the environment.
"Imagine if we're dumping pills down the drain or down the toilet it gets into our environment, it gets into our system, it affects our waterways, it affects our soil, so we want to makes sure that we're properly disposing of medication in a safe way," said Stroman.
And what better way to do that, than to bring those meds to the First Energy Stadium for peace of mind."
The event is happening from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.