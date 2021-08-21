Car accident

OLEY TWP., Pa. - An 82-year-old man is dead following a two vehicle crash in Berks County. 

It happened Friday night on Route 73 at Haas Road in Oley Township. 

The Berks County Coroner's office reports Robert Lee Mecherly of Colebrookdale Township was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15 p.m. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Route 73 was closed for hours while police investigated. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.