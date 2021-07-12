A Berks County man will be staying behind bars on charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Alan Byerly of Fleetwood is accused of assaulting cops and a news photographer amid the chaos in on January 6.
During a virtual conference call proceeding Byerly went before a federal judge to determine whether or not he is eligible to be given a public defender, based on his financial situation.
Judge Henry Perkin provided Byerly with a public defender.
The court confirmed his identity that he indeed was the man accused.
According to court records Byerly is charged with multiple offenses, including assault.
Images show Byerly wearing a Kutztown beanie and carrying what appears to be a taser-like device, engaging in violent acts with both Metro and Capitol police and an Associated Press photographer.
Byerly could be seen shaking his head back and forth when hearing the charges regarding the photographer.
Byerly's court appointed attorney requested his release and the government argued that he could be a threat to the community and a flight risk, in addition to the fact that he's facing a substantial period of incarceration.
According to the judge, based partially on Byerly's prior criminal record and the images of the incident, moved the judge to decide to keep Byerly locked up to await trial.
The proceedings wrapped up just after 2:00 Monday afternoon. Byerly remains in custody of US Marshals and will await his next hearing.