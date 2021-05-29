READING, Pa. - A Berks County non-profit is giving away free dog food on Saturday to Reading residents.
The Chopper Foundation aims to help cover medical bills and families in need. Medical bills are one the biggest reasons why people have to give up their pets.
The Chopper Foundation has raised thousands of dollars for emergency vet funds. They've managed to save 26 dogs so far.
On Saturday the non-profit is holding their first "Chowline for Chopper" at the Saucony Creek Franklin Station in Reading from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Founders Sharon and Thomas Yetto spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team ahead of the event.