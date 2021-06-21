LEESPORT, Pa. - Prime Day is one of Amazon's biggest days and that means more items will be shipping out in the days ahead.
Berks County Solid Waste Authority Executive Director Jane Meeks said cardboard levels remain high, as Amazon Prime Day gets underway.
"We looked in the bins today, saw a couple Amazon things," said Meeks.
This June marks the earliest Amazon has ever held the popular online sales initiative.
However, Meeks said she is unsure how much of an influx they will see, as more and more Americans continue shop online.
She said cardboard levels have come down at the county's recycling center on Hilltop Road in Bern Township compared to the start of the pandemic, when people started doing even more online ordering.
"Those numbers are still a little high, but they're very similar to where we were in 2019," said Meeks.
Meeks said it is critical that you throw out any garbage before disposing any cardboard at the facility.
"We saw some plastic from an Amazon box that was used as cushioning. That all needs to be taken out, it needs to be thrown away," said Meeks.
Prime members have until the end of the day on Tuesday to make any Prime Day purchases. All Meeks asks is that you come prepared.
"It's really important if you do take your time out of your day to come here and recycle the material, make sure that it's clean," said Meeks.