HARRISBURG, Pa. - Some dog owners and their furry friends joined State Senator Judy Schwank of Berks County and other state officials in Harrisburg on Monday.
The group gathered at the State Capitol to raise the state's dog license fee.
Schwank introduced a bill in the Senate that calls for increasing the fee from $6.50 a year to $10.00 a year.
She says the state's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement needs more funding to keep an eye on kennels and help lost dogs find their way home.
"Without taking action, the under-funding that exists now will continue and the oversight that we need on our pups and on the industry as whole will not take place," said Schwank.
A companion bill has also been introduced in the State House.